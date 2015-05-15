Mad Max, Justice League: Mortal Director Weighs In On Superhero Movies

✖

Superheroes have been a hot commodity in recent years and you would think there were signs of them slowing down. Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller almost directed a Justice League movie titled Justice League: Mortal which was ultimately shelved. You would think that the director would be apprehensive about the genre, but it seems that he has a very high opinion about superhero movies. During a recent interview with Variety, the director revealed his thoughts on superhero films as a whole.

"They endure and have endured anyway. The one thing you will be certain of is that they will change, they will morph into something else. Marvel and the DC Universe are basically the vestiges of the Greek and Norse and Roman mythologies. There's a direct equivalence between each of those characters, " Miller told the trade. "We're going through an era in which I think we're expressing through moving image narrative these stories. They're echoes of the past, but they're adjusted to have meaning to us."

The next superhero films to be released in theaters is Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and from the looks of it, the film is completely bonkers. That's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

The studio describes as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about superhero movies? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!