Why ‘Kingsman’ Writer Doesn’t Think She Will Do ‘Man of Steel 2’

Director of Kingsman: The Golden Circle Matthew Vaughn might have expressed interest in developing Man of Steel 2, but it sounds like he will be doing so without frequent collaborator Jane Goldman.

“I don’t know where he’s at with that, but if he was adapting it, I think they would be writing a script,” Goldman explained to ComicBook.com. “I genuinely don’t know what’s happening with that, but it’s not a conversation that he and I had at all so that is not me.”

While Goldman herself might not be personally involved, she’s still enthusiastic about the prospect of Vaughn directing the film.

“I love to hear this stuff. I will go, I will be first in line on opening night, that’s for sure, and whether or not I’ll do more [super hero films] myself, I’d say perhaps not,” Goldman confirmed.

Having previously written Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past, the writer has been involved with many successful comic book adaptations, but that might be a world she leaves behind.

“I think that I had so enjoyed my forays into that world, but there are so many other things that I’m in the mood to explore. I just feel really fortunate to have been able to work on the things, the very few things, that I did work on,” Goldman added. “I’m sure that there’s nothing in the cards for me right now.”

Vaughn’s interest in the project came from comments he made to Collider about his interpretation of the character.

“Just doing the modern—I wanna do a modern version of the Donner [version]. Go back to the source material… For me, Superman is color, feel-good, heroic. He’s a beacon of light in darkness. And that’s what I think Superman should be,” the director detailed.

Justice League will be in theaters November 17th. Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be in theaters on September 22nd.

