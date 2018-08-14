‘Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill Loves Fan-Made Photoshops of Himself

Henry Cavill says he enjoyed checking out the various fan-made Photoshop movie posters and the like that have become a part of his almost-daily social media existence in the years since he was first cast as Superman.

Granted, some of it maybe wishful thinking; the star has already expressed interest in playing Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, and had said prior to the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that one of his favorite Superman stories was the Death and Return of Superman mega-arc. Since both of those are or have been popular subjects of fan art, it stands to reason that may appeal to his sensibilities.

In any event, Cavill took to Instagram recently to share a bunch of pieces from popular fan artist Bosslogic and to express his enthusiasm for these in particular and fan art in general. You can see it below.

Cavill has been one of the most-Photoshopped actors in Hollywood, from the early fans who groused about his costume and wanted a more comics-accurate version to the death of Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice spawning a ton of long-haired, black-suited Superman art, to other bits of fan-casting such as James Bond, The Witcher, or Metal Gear, where fans have taken to inserting the Mission: Impossible – Fallout villain into a variety of pop culture roles they think he could play well.

Bosslogic, one of the most popular fan-artists of this type in all of geek culture, has been behind probably dozens of photo manipulations featuring characters or properties in which Cavill is or, fans hope, will be involved. On any given week, it seems like one of Bosslogic’s images makes its rounds among the geek internet, and he has contributed to sites like ComicBook.com in the past as well, helping to boost his already-impressive reach.

The crowning achievement of the lot is the inclusion of Cavill as Super Mario, returning to his mustachioed form. Let’s try and line that one up for the next movie after Man of Steel 2, shall we?

The next few DC movies will not feature Cavill, at least as far as we know; Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.