Marc Bernardin Pitched a Lucifer/Constantine Miniseries on Twitter, and Everyone Wants In

A week after Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) made his first appearance in the Arrowverse as part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) — and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in “Crisis,” in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin’s pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

There’s no word yet on whether Lucifer might have another scene when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes back to finish its five-episode run on January 14. That said, a crossover like this one might be a good post-script to “Crisis,” given that the Arrowverse producers have to be wondering how to even attempt a follow-up to such a huge event.

“Dear Warner Bros. TV: I would like to do a miniseries, starring [Tom Ellis and Matt Ryan], following Lucifer and John Constantine as they drive from LA to NYC, leaving broken hearts and scorched earth in their wake,” Bernardin tweeted. “Call it…Highway to Hell. Give me money.”

And not only are we completely on board with giving him the money for such a project, but apparently so are the key people who would have to be involved in it, with both Henderson and Ryan expressing approval via GIF in the comments that followed. Fans and other entertainers have also jumped into the thread, tagging Warner Bros. TV as much as they can and suggesting it would be a fun project for the HBO Max streaming service.

Constantine ran for a single season on NBC before being cancelled. The character — and Ryan — transitioned into the Arrowverse, appearing first on Arrow and later on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, where he is now a series regular. Lucifer ran for three seasons on FOX before being cancelled and heading to Netflix. A fourth season has already been released, with a fifth and final season currently in production and targeted for 2020.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.