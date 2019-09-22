Mark Hamill Thanks Fans For Wanting a Day Dedicated to the Joker

Yesterday, Batman was celebrated all around the world in honor of the character’s 80th anniversary. The Bat-Signal was projected in New York, Melbourne, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, Mexico City, Johannesburg, São Paulo, Berlin, Montreal, and Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Dark Knight. Many people involved with Batman took to social media to honor the special day, including Mark Hamill, who has voiced the Joker in various animated projects for over 25 years. Today, Hamill took to Twitter again to thanks fans for also wanting a Joker day.

Love all your support for a day recognizing the #ClownPrinceOfCrime. The fact there is no #JokerDay may be the biggest boner* of them all!

* (from the more innocent days when “boner” meant “a stupid mistake” or “a foolish & obvious blunder”)#JokesOnYou 🃏😳 pic.twitter.com/frdPyITePb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 22, 2019

Many people commented on the post to further honor Hamill and the character he plays:

“You’ll always be my favourite joker & trickster 😍😍😘❤️,” @Kateskywa1ker wrote.

“This entire post made me much happier than it should have,” @blumspew added.

“There should be a #JokerDay and a #LukeSkywalkerDay,” @EvanJon97 suggested.

“How about a #MarkHamillDay,” @Cankoda replied.

While there are no plans to celebrate Joker, the character is soon getting his own movie. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role and features Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description for the movie below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Would you like to see a day dedicated to Batman’s biggest foe? Tell us in the comments.

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.