Mark Hamill Weighs in on Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

The first trailer for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker was released yesterday, and DC fans are getting extra hyped over the movie’s first look. The list of people excited about the film includes someone who is more entitled to an opinion than most: Mark Hamill, who has been voicing the character for many years.

While the actor is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, Hamill has voiced the Joker since Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. He has continued to do so in Mask of the Phantasm, New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Birds of Prey, Justice League, Robot Chicken, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. According to the Joker expert, the upcoming film has potential.

A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director =

YES PLEASE!!! 🃏 https://t.co/Idu7dy8Jdm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2019

“A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director = YES PLEASE!!!,” Hamill wrote with a Joker emoji.

Many fans were quick to comment on his post, agreeing that the movie looks promising.

“Kings supporting kings out here! That’s love!,” @TomBeFoolin wrote.

“Too bad you can’t arrange a lunch with you, Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Nicholson, @JaredLeto & @cameronmonaghan ! That would be epic!,” @SeanyWan suggested.

“Whoa! Absolutely blown away already, I really think Joaquin Phoenix has really grasped the complexities of this character, it’s hauntingly beautiful and bittersweet. I’m amped!” @RoseVanWylich added.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

