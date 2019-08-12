Marlon Wayans Wants to Play DC’s Plastic Man

Save for a one-film starring turn in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Marlon Wayans has mostly stayed out of the franchise spotlight, instead working on offbeat comedies for Netflix. If the comedian has it his way though, that would definitely change in the future, as he’s had his eye on a major DC Comics character that is supposed to be getting a new movie sometime in the not-too-distant future. No, it isn’t Batman. For quite a while, Wayans has been hoping to take on the role of the ever-witty Plastic Man.

This character would certainly lend itself to Wayans’ comedic prowess, as he’d be allowed to have a lot more fun with Plastic Man than most other comic heroes. During an interview with Screen Rant about his new film Sextuplets, Wayans was asked about what comic character he’d like to play, and he went all in on Plastic Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would love to play Plastic Man,” Wayans said. “I think he works with the comedic skill set that I have, in terms of how I’m physical, I’m bendy. And I think it’d be cool to just do it without… You know, what’s great about Black Panther is he’s a black superhero, right? But sometimes [it’s fun] to just do something. Like, you wouldn’t think Plastic Man was a black guy, but it’s not black – it’s just, he’s plastic. I think it’d be fun for me, because I know I got to add my humor to it. The only two superheroes I ever really wanted to play was Plastic Man and The Mask. Those are the two superhero films I would love to play.”

There may be some competition for the Plastic Man role if a movie ever does come to fruition. The Internet has deemed Parks and Recreation alum Ben Schwartz as the ideal actor to play the character, and he certainly hasn’t shied away from the idea. He even once noted that Plastic Man could be “DC’s Deadpool,” a concept that had everyone excited about what could be.

Still, Wayans has plenty of experience as both an actor and producer, so perhaps he could step in and get something done to make Plastic Man happen.

Who would you like to see play Plastic Man? Would Damon Wayans fit the role? Let us know in the comments!