Gal Gadot and Millie Bobby Brown Cameo in New Maroon 5 Music Video

Maroon 5 and Cardi B just released a new music video for their song “Girls Like You,” and it features a ton of cameos from notable women, including Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot and breakout Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown.

The “Girls Like You” track was first released in 2017 as the ninth track on Maroon 5‘s sixth album, Red Pill Blues. However, early this morning, the band unveiled a new version of the song featuring a verse from rapper Cardi B.

Along with the new single came a music video, which you can watch in the video above.

Throughout the “Girls Like You” music video, singer Adam Levine stands in the middle of a room, and the camera slowly moves in a circle around him. Each time it passes his shoulders, a woman appears behind him, dancing and singing along to the music. This opened the floor for numerous cameos from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, music, and activism.

Two of the most notable of these cameos belong to Gadot and Brown, who have taken pop culture by storm over the last couple of years. Gadot began gaining popularity with her work in the Fast & Furious franchise, but became an instant household name for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the live-action DC Comics films. Brown quickly rose to fame due to her scene-stealing performance as Eleven in the Netflix original series, Stranger Things.

Other recognizable cameos in the video include Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, Lily Singh, Phoebe Robinson, Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman, Beanie Feldstein, Rita Ora, Chloe Kim, Angy Rivera, and Franchesca Ramsey.

The video ends on a sweet note as the final woman to appear behind Levine is his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, holding their firstborn daughter, Dusty. Levine turns and wraps his arms around his family before the camera fades to black.

What did you think of Maroon 5’s new video? Were you psyched to see Wonder Woman and Eleven make appearances? Let us know what you thought b dropping a comment below.