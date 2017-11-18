Overall DC Actually Beats Marvel On Rotten Tomatoes

Dating back to the ’60s, comic book publishers DC Comics and Marvel Entertainment have had a playful rivalry, with the competition heating up over the last few years as we’ve seen the rise of superhero-based movies and TV shows. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes compiles reviews from all over the internet to determine a percentage of positive reviews for any given property and it may surprise audiences that DC overall scores a 67.7% versus Marvel’s 64.1%.

This statistic may seem especially shocking, considering how poorly the films in the DC Extended Universe have been reviewed and how many of Marvel Studios’ films have earned scores over 90%, but it’s important to note that this score comprises not just theatrically-released films, but also TV series and direct-to-video movies.

Another important factor to keep in mind is that these metrics include films released decades ago, like the Christopher Reeve-starring Superman and Michael Keaton-starring Batman. On the other hand, these ratings also included the Fox-produced Marvel clunkers like Fantastic Four and Elektra.

Theatrical outings aside, the more compelling battleground might be the world of TV, as both companies have found varying degrees of success in what’s currently being shown in episodic formats. Marvel’s Inhumans and Marvel’s Iron Fist earned 10% and 17%, respectively, while Marvel’s Luke Cage and Marvel’s Jessica Jones earned 95% and 92%.

DC’s slew of series, known as the “Arrowverse,” earned scores above 90%, with the outlier being Legends of Tomorrow, which sits at 78% positive reviews.

Check out some of the top 10 rankings of the respective studios below:

Top 10 Films

DC: The Dark Knight – 94% Marvel: Iron Man – 94% Marvel: Spider-Man 2 – 94% Marvel: Logan – 93% Marvel: Thor: Ragnarok – 93% DC: Superman – 93% Marvel: Marvel’s The Avengers – 92% DC: Wonder Woman – 92% Marvel: Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%

Top 10 Shows

DC: The Flash – 95% (3 seasons) Marvel: Marvel’s Luke Cage – 95% (1 season) DC: Arrow – 94% (5 seasons) Marvel: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – 93% (4 seasons) DC: Supergirl – 93% (2 seasons) Marvel: Marvel’s Jessica Jones – 92% (1 season) Marvel: Legion – 90% (1 season) Marvel: Marvel’s Agent Carter – 88% (2 seasons) Marvel: Marvel’s Daredevil – 86% (2 seasons) DC: Gotham – 83% (3 seasons)

Top 10 Fan Film Rankin%gs

DC: The Dark Knight – 94% DC: Batman Begins – 94% Marvel: Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 92% Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy – 92% Marvel: The Avengers – 91% Marvel: Iron Man – 91% Marvel: X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91% Marvel: Big Hero 6 – 91% DC: The Dark Knight Rises – 90% DC: V for Vendetta – 90%

Justice League, which currently sits at 39%, is in theaters now.

[H/T Rotten Tomatoes]