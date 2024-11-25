McFarlane Flashpoint Batman vs Professor Zoom 2-Pack Pre-Order Details

McFarlane Toys is expected to launch the DC Multiverse Thomas Wayne Batman vs Professor Zoom (Flashpoint) 2-pack on November 27th at ​​9am PT / 12pm ET. These figures are basically repacks and repaints with some new accessories and other adjustments, but if you don’t have the previous iterations then it might be worth picking up for your collection. After the set launches, you should be able to pre-order it at Entertainment Earth here or Amazon here. Additional details are available below.

The Thomas Wayne Flashpoint Batman figure is definitely the showstopper out of the two. His Batman costume includes a red hip holster that wraps around both his legs, giving him access to two guns at his side and adding a bit of color that we don’t get with Bruce’s Batman costume. I also love the cape, which piles up near his neck and includes two shoulder horns, an intimidating addition. Thomas’ face sculpt looks pretty detailed as well, they even included a five o’clock shadow on him, giving him a perfectly gruff look fit for a grieving superhero father. Overall, I think this figure looks fantastic with an awesome costume and a detailed face sculpt.

The pack also includes Reverse Flash, or Professor Zoom, the Flash’s archnemesis. Based on McFarlane Toys’ announcement photos, Professor Zoom looks poised to cause some super fast trouble. We’ll have to wait and see what accessories this figure includes, but we expect a sword to come with the Batman figure.

More Batman News

The HBO original The Penguin came to a conclusion recently, and numerous characters from The Batman film made an appearance, or were at least alluded to. This allusion is exciting for fans of the new WB Batman franchise, who know that on October 2, 2026 the Caped Crusader will be returning for The Batman: Part II. Comicbook’s own Kofi Outlaw said it best, stating, “the Penguin Finale also had to deliver us out of this dark, mob world side-story back into the more fantastical world of The Batman movies.” And these allusions to the wider The Batman universe is what the series needed to feel connected again to the larger story.

In that final episode, multiple characters appeared from The Batman. Mayor Bella Reál, GCPD’s Chief Bock, and there were even some honorable mentions to the stars of the original film, Batman and Catwoman. All in all, the series finale reminded viewers what they’re waiting for: the next part to the Caped Crusader’s story.



The Penguin is now streaming on Max; The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 2, 2026.