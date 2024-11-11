The Penguin: Some Major Characters from The Batman Return in Finale Episode

The Penguin Finale Episode had some major storylines to pay off – from Oz Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) gang war with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) to the final transition that made Oz go from street-level gangster to “The Penguin” we know from Batman lore. In the midst of all that, The Penguin Finale also had to deliver us out of this dark, mob world side-story back into the more fantastical world of The Batman movies. In order to do that, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and executive producer Matt Reeves made sure that some key characters from The Batman (2022) made an appearance in The Penguin Episode 8.

The Penguin: Every Character From The Batman Who Cameos in the Finale

Mayor Bella Reál

Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson) makes a second appearance in The Penguin, after first appearing in TV footage during the premiere episode (see above). This time, she’s seen live in the flesh, as Oz travels to Gotham City Hall to have a game-changing meeting with corrupt city councilman Sebastian Hady (Rhys Coiro). Oz successfully frames Sofia Falcone to take the fall for all of his criminal exploits during the series, and the entire mob war, giving the councilman a major career boost in exchange for opening the doors of the wealthy elite/political circuit to Penguin. On the way out of City Hall, Oz spots Mayor Reál heading up the stairs to her office, flanked by staff, trying to address how to deal with the growing number of calamities around Gotham. Little does the new mayor realize, there’s already a dirty rat (or rather, penguin) wriggling his way into the shadow of her new “anti-corruption” administration. But Oz clearly has his eyes on his next prize, and the mayor’s office is it.

GCPD’s Chief Bock

Chief Mackenzie Bock (Con O’Neill) and his gravely drawl appeared in The Penguin Episode 5 when the lawman came to investigate the Falcone Family Massacre. Bock is seen once again during the Finale, during a montage in which he makes a big show of leading a team of GCPD officers to finally seize the Falcone mansion and proclaim a formal end to the long-running Falcone-Maroni mob war.

Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) left Gotham for the neighboring town of Bludhaven – but apparently, she’s been keeping one ear to the Gotham streets. Catwoman doesn’t make a full appearance in The Penguin finale, but definitely makes her presence felt: When Sofia Falcone ultimately gets sent back to Arkham Asylum, she eventually gets mail delivered to her cell by her ally/lover Dr. Julian Rush (Theo Rossi), who makes sure she sees one letter in particular – from someone proclaiming to be her half-sister. We don’t get to see what’s in the letter, but whatever’s written there, it leaves a smile on Sofia’s face. That can’t be good for Oz, or…

The Batman

Like Catwoman, Robert Pattinson’s Batman doesn’t make a direct cameo appearance in The Penguin Finale – but his presence is felt. During the final sequence of the show, Oz Cobb finally comes into his own as “The Penguin,” securing control of Gotham’s underworld while also establishing a wealthy, white-collar public persona for himself – at great personal cost. Penguin is morbidly celebrating his “victory” in the penthouse he always dreamed of, dancing the night away with his longtime prostitute “girlfriend” Eve (Carmen Ejogo). Oz has Eve dressed up like his mom (who got left in a vegetative state), feeding him praise about being the King of Gotham, saying nothing can stop him anymore. Outside the penthouse, the Bat Signal flashes into the night sky, as a reminder that forces of law and order still exist in Gotham to challenge Penguin’s reign.

The Penguin is now streaming on Max; The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 2, 2026.