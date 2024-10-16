McFarlane Toys Batman Beyond Batmobile Pre-Orders Drop October 17th

MCFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Batmobile Gold Label Set

McFarlane Toys is stepping up their game for the week of New York Comic-Con 2024 with a ton of new releases in the DC Multiverse lineup. One of the hottest items will undoubtedly be the Batmobile vehicle from the Batman Beyond animated series. It will be available with and with out the Batman Beyond figure, but if you want the set you’ll need to be ready and waiting starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Walmart where the Gold Label edition will launch as part of their Collector Con event. It will be priced at $99. You’ll find additional McFarlane Toys exclusives for Collector Con right here.

The Batmobile vehicle will feature lights and sound along with adjustable wings. The 7-inch scale Batman Beyond figure will include extra hands and collectible art card. We expect this version to sell out quickly, which will leave you with the standard vehicle-only version that’s exclusive to Amazon. A direct link for the Amazon edition will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. As noted, McFarlane Toys has a lot of DC Multiverse figures on tap for NYCC week. A breakdown of the hottest items can be found below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Edition Wave 8 Figures:

Pre-orders for DC Multiverse Collector Edition wave will launch on October 17th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $99+, flat $7.95 shipping on everything else) and here on Amazon. The only exception will be the Lightning Lad figure, which will be a Walmart Exclusive as part of their NYCC 2024-adjacent Collector Con event. It will be available here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on 10/17. We suggest going after the Christopher Reeve Superman figure first.

DC Muiltiverse McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern (Simon Baz) #26

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Grid (Forever Evil) #29

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Mr. Terrific (JSA) #27

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Lightning Lad #28 – Walmart Exclusive

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Superman (Superman: The Movie) #25

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman V Superman Wave Figures:

The Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice wave will be available on October 18th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon unless otherwise noted.