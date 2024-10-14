DC Multiverse Batman v Superman and Collector Edition Figures Drop For NYCC 2024

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse collector edition wave

New York Comic-Con 2024 kicks off on Thursday, October 17th, and McFarlane Toys is prepping a big week of new releases in the DC Multiverse lineup. This includes a Collector Edition wave of figures with Green Lantern (Simon Baz), Mr. Terrific, Grid (Forever Evil), Lightning Lad, and a Christopher Reeve Superman inspired by Superman: The Movie (pictured below). There will also be a standard wave of DC Multiverse figures inspired by the 2016 film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. UPDATE: A Batman Beyond Gold Label vehicle set will also be available as an exclusive.

Pre-orders for DC Multiverse Collector Edition wave will launch on October 17th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $99+, flat $7.95 shipping on everything else) and here on Amazon. The only exception will be the Lightning Lad figure, which will be a Walmart Exclusive as part of their NYCC 2024-adjacent Collector Con event. It will be available here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on 10/17.

Mcfarlane toys DC Multiverse batman v superman wave

As for the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice wave, it will included Armored Suit Batman, Knightmare Batman, Wonder Woman, and a Doomsday Megafig and Superman 2-Pack. Pre-orders will be available on October 18th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links for both collections will be added to the list below after the launch. Stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Edition Wave 8 Figures:

DC Muiltiverse McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern (Simon Baz) #26

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Grid (Forever Evil) #29

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Mr. Terrific (JSA) #27

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Lightning Lad #28 – Walmart Exclusive

DC McFarlane Collector Edition Superman (Superman: The Movie) #25

McFarlane Collector Edition Superman

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman V Superman Wave Figures: