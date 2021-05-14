McFarlane Toys Injustice 2 Dr. Fate and The Flash Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

The latest DC Multiverse figures in McFarlane Toys' ever growing lineup are inspired by the 2017 DC Comics fighting game Injustice 2. Pre-orders are live for Dr. Fate and The Flash (Hot Pursuit), and a breakdown of each figure can be found below.

Dr. Fate - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The 7-inch scale action figure has up to 22 points of articulation and comes with character specific accessories and a display base. Dr. Fate is featured in his Servant of the Order skin and comes with a flight stand. Dr. Fate comes with a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

Powerful sorcerer Kent Nelson wears the Helm of Fate and sees the fate of all mankind, for better or worse. He knows the world will end - either by Brainiac’s hand, or in a war between Batman and Superman. Though the Helm compels Kent to preserve this grim fate for the sake of Order, Kent’s humanity compels him to intervene on behalf of his heroic friends - and risk the unforeseeable consequences."

The Flash (Hot Pursuit) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The 7-inch scale action figure has up to 22 points of articulation and come with character specific accessories and a display basee. Flash Hot Pursuit features him in his Speedster Armor Set and the Alternative Hot Pursuit Shader. Flash comes with Lightning Kick, Lightning Punch, Sonic bolt, and display base. The figure comes with a collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

Once known as the Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen has hung up his boots in public shame after defecting from the Regime. However, as a new enemy threatens the innocent, The Flash returns to action, determined to redeem himself."

If you are unfamiliar, Injustice 2 comes from NetherRealm Studios, the same developer responsible for the Mortal Kombat games. As the name suggests, the game is the second in the franchise and fans have been looking forward to a third installment, though there are no details on its development at the moment. Mortal Kombat and Injustice co-creator Ed Boon addressed the topic last year by saying there was nothing to announce.

