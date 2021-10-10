Melissa Benoist Reveals the One Thing She Won’t Miss About Supergirl

On November 9th, The CW’s Supergirl will come to an end after six seasons. With filming on the Arrowverse series completed in August, the show’s stars have shared their thoughts about the end of the journey in various posts on social media, but now Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist is opening up about the one thing about playing the superhero she won’t miss. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Benoist admitted that while she will miss the series’ cast and crew she won’t miss flying as Supergirl.



“I have to say, I don’t know if I’ll miss flying,” Benoist said. “It hurt my body so much.”



Benoist also said that the actual technique for flying hasn’t changed in decades, even though it seems like something that would have advanced by now.



“I don’t think so,” Benoist said. “Someone told me, I think it’s been the same since Christopher Reeve did it. Just wires and like a harness that’s like a diaper and doing [the pose].”



Kimmel also asked Benoist if she kept her Supergirl costume and she said that she wasn’t at liberty to say, but did admit to taking various dinosaur figurines from the set over the years.



While Benoist won’t miss flying she did tell fans during a virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday that she’s feeling a lot of gratitude for what she called one of the hardest and most challenging experiences of her life.



“I don’t think I truly realized what I was signing up for, so my expectations, my mind was blown right from the start,” Benoist said. “It was one of the hardest, most challenging experiences of my life, and I think it will remain that for the rest of my life.”



She added, “Right now, just feeling a lot of gratitude.”



It was announced last fall that Season 6 would be the last for Supergirl. The series first debuted on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW for its second and subsequent seasons. When it was announced that the series was ending, Benoist took to social media to share the impact playing the iconic character had on her own life.



“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless,” Benoist wrote. “She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”



She added, “I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”



She ended her message with “el mayarah”, Kryptonian for “stronger together.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale is scheduled for November 9th.