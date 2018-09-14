Here’s What Michael B. Jordan Could Look Like as Superman

Perhaps the most interesting bit of news that accompanied the report of Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, is the notion that Warner Bros. has been eyeing Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as a replacement.

This should come as no surprise, given that Jordan has quickly become one of the hottest commodities in all of Hollywood, though the initial reported noted that he would provide a much different spin on the popular Kryptonian. With that in mind, popular artist BossLogic put together a piece depicting what Jordan could look like as Superman, and the result is pretty stunning.

“Val-Zod [Michael B Jordan] #Superman Thought I’d have some fun with the rumour,” the artist wrote on Twitter. “Now back to work…”

— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 13, 2018

As BossLogic mentioned in the post, and as you can see in the photo above, he went a very different route with this version of Superman. Rather than turning Jordan into a new version of Clark Kent/Kal-El, BossLogic decided to transform the actor into another take on Superman from the comics, Val-Zod.

If you’re unfamiliar, Val-Zod is the Superman of Earth-Two and, like Kal-El, is one of the last surviving Kryptonians in his universe. In the Earth-Two timeline, Val-Zod was adopted by Kal-El’s parents, making the two of them brothers. The character first appeared in Earth 2 #19 in March 2014.

While this wouldn’t be the Superman that we’ve all become accustomed to, it would be an incredibly unique spin on the character, breathing fresh life into a story that we’ve all come to know so well over the years. This also goes a long way toward separating Jordan’s take on Superman from Cavill’s.

What do you think of this potential take on Superman? Do you think Michael B. Jordan would make a great Val-Zod? Let us know in the comments below!