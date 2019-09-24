Mick Gives Good Advice For Once in Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is one of the strangest and smartest of the current glut of superhero shows on network and cable TV — and one of the things that has endeared it to its audience is that it does insane things like pitting the team against a homicidal unicorn that sprays intoxicants from its horn. In an episode where that happened, though, it was not the weirdest thing that the team experienced. Instead, as you can see in a deleted scene that debuted at Entertainment Tonight, the real topper is that Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) gave some solid life advice to a fellow Legend.

In the clip, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) is struggling with the reality that his father Hank (Back to the Future‘s Tom Wilson) has become the government liaison for the Time Bureau, and therefore the Legends. His torture relationship with his dad was a key plot point all season long, but Mick had a surprisingly thoughtful (and simple) way of dealing with it, which you can see at the link above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow centers on damage to the timestream that sees fictional characters like unicorns and witches popping into the timestream. Along with that came Nate Heywood’s father, played by Back to the Future veteran Tom Wilson, who was trying to reshape the Time Bureau into something uniquely his own and truly shocking.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season is available digitally now. You can get it on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, September 24.