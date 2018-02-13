Monolith Previews New ‘Batman: Gotham City Chronicles’ Game

Monolith will soon be bringing their own vision of the Dark Knight to the tabletop, and now they’ve released some new previews of the anticipated title.

Monolith’s new game is called Batman: Gotham City Chronicles and will be a cooperative tabletop experience based around miniatures. In fact, the first thing you’ll notice about the game is those gorgeous miniatures, including their newest reveal of Batman from The Dark Knight Returns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems you’ll be able to pick from different incarnations of Batman, though thus far there are only two versions. Each character will come with its own character sheet, so expect the two different versions to play a bit differently.

Monolith also showed off their Harley Quinn miniature, as well as Tim Drake (Robin), Joker, Poison Ivy, Deadshot, and more, which you can peruse in the gallery. There will be plenty of other characters in the game though, including Nightwing, Oracle, Black Canary, Alfred, Riddler, Bane, Killer Croc, Commisher Gordon, Clayface, Talon, and Court of Owls mercenaries.

The game will feature a double thickness board, which the player will slide their character sheet into. That will line up with recesses on the board for your energy cubes, which you’ll deposit in melee and ranged attacks, as well as in manipulation, thought, and flee actions if the time calls for it.

The board also displays a variety of stats and bonus abilities individual to your character, and each hero will have their own pluses and minuses.

As for combat mechanics with the miniatures themselves, that remains to be revealed, though Monolith did shed some light on actions. Players will not be restricted to an individual turn during the game. Instead, players are allowed to use actions freely until the villain takes over. If you want a glimpse of how actions are used and carried out, you can watch the handy-dandy video above.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles will hit Kickstarter on February 27th.