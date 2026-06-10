My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Hypes Its Villains With New Opening (Watch)

My Adventures with Superman is setting up to making its highly anticipated debut with Adult Swim later this week, and the animated series is hyping up some new heroes and villains with the new opening sequence for Season 3. My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a new take on Clark, Lois and Jimmy as the three of them start out their careers with the Daily Planet, and the first two seasons so far have seen Clark going up against some huge threats as he becomes the Superman fans of the DC icon know.

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My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is going to be making its debut with Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block this coming weekend, and fans have gotten an early look at the new threats coming to the series with the new opening theme sequence. There are some key differences here compared to the first two openings that reveal some new foes, and some new allies hidden in it all as well. You can check it all out in action below.

What’s New for My Adventures with Superman Season 3?

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The new opening sequence for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has some key differences from the first two seasons. The one that sticks out the most is the full inclusion of Kara into the opening. After everything that happened towards the end of the second season, Kara has now become a core member of the group and fans will see that dynamic play out in full over the course of the coming episodes. But there are some other new faces such as the surprising new look for Superboy that’s briefly seen in the opening as well.

The main draw of the opening is the quick look at each of the major villains who will be appearing in the new season too. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 not only teases a Lex Luthor who has fully gone bald, but also teases some brand new faces. , who has been teased to be making his debut in the coming season as part of a new adaptation of the Reign of the Supermen comic storyline. We’ll have to see how all of these new faces factor into the next season.

When Does My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Come Out?

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It luckily won’t be too much longer until we get to see the new episodes, however, as My Adventures with Superman Season 3 will be premiering with Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13th at midnight ET/PT as part of the Toonami programming block. New episodes will then be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day after their premiere. The main trio will be reprising their roles from the first two seasons with Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

Kiana Madeira will be returning as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in a more solidified role after making her debut in the second season, and Darren Criss is joining the roster as the voice of Superboy. But for any other potential new additions or surprises, that’s all being kept a mystery as of this time. You can check out the first two seasons now streaming with HBO Max in the meantime.

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