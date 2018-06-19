‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Best Fight for “No Man’s Land” Scene at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The past year of comic book movies have brought viewers a lot of awesome fight sequences, but the voters of the MTV Movie and TV Awards just crowned their favorite.

Wonder Woman has won the Best Fight award at the 2018 ceremonies, for the film’s “No Man’s Land” sequence. The category’s other nominees were Atomic Blonde‘s stairwell fight, T’Challa and M’Baku’s Black Panther duel, Thor and Hulk’s gladiator match in Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Widow, Okoye, and Scarlet Witch facing off against Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War.

Even with such stiff competition, it’s easy to see why “No Man’s Land” took home the prize, considering the extra amount of significance it had on Wonder Woman viewers. But as it turns out, there was a brief period of time where the sequence almost wasn’t in the movie.

“It’s my favorite scene in the movie and it’s the most important scene in the movie,” director Patty Jenkins revealed in an interview last year. “It’s also the scene that made the least sense to other people going in, which is why it’s a wonderful victory for me.”

“I think that in superhero movies, they fight other people, they fight villains,” Jenkins continued. “So when I started to really hunker in on the significance of No Man’s Land, there were a couple people who were deeply confused, wondering, like, ‘Well, what is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight?’ And I kept saying, ‘It’s not about that. This is a different scene than that. This is a scene about her becoming Wonder Woman.’”

And it’s safe to say that Wonder Woman’s debut in that scene was pretty darn effective, thanks to some hard work from the film’s cast and crew.

“From the very beginning, that scene was kind of our equivalent of Christopher Reeve revealing his S for the first time and saving Lois Lane from the falling helicopter or the first time when Christian Bale is Batman and he’s moving so fast you can’t see him in Batman Begins,” cinematographer Matthew Jensen said last year. “We knew the whole movie was building up to this whole moment when she first reveals herself as Wonder Woman. We knew we had to take the approach of Hitchcock in a certain way, you’re holding back, your holding back. You are creating anticipation for that moment. And then, of course, doing the moment justice by not only revealing her in the full costume but also revealing her enormous and awesome abilities. That was a major sequence that was developed by Patty and the pre-vis artists and the stunt guys who did a lot of stunts through previsualization to show what was possible.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.