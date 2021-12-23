DC’s Naomi Releases New Trailer

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the launch of Naomi, the latest live-action television series to enter The CW’s sprawling multiverse of shows. Even though its titular character, Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), is relatively new in the pages of DC Comics canon, the potential of what her series has had in store definitely intrigues fans. To get them further hyped for Naomi’s series premiere, The CW has released a new trailer previewing what fans can expect across the entire season, complete with an introduction from executive producer and co-creator Ava DuVernay.

https://youtu.be/LsjoSlvT090

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. The television series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship.

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his.”

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9/8c on The CW.