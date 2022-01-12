Naomi: “Unidentified Flying Object” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Unidentified Flying Object”, the second episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is expected to play off of the surprising cliffhanger of the series premiere — that Dee (Alexander Wraith) is a Thanagarian with knowledge of Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) origin story, and that it might be much more extraterrestrial than she was prepared for.

“It’s a privilege to play her,” Walfall explained while speaking to reporters about the series. “And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She’s super into comics. She’s skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She’s in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think that it actually can be a little bit more fun,” Walfall said of the freedom of the series. “I think that it allows for more freedom while still always staying respectful to the material, and still going back to the comic. But there’s different aspects within our show that aren’t in the comics. And exploring those sort of teenage relationships, and stuff like that, that isn’t included in the comics actually really fun. And then exploring circumstances that aren’t in the comic, and how I think Naomi would react while still always staying respectful to the source material. So I think as an actor it’s a lot of fun and I have more freedom.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Unidentified Flying Object” below!

“SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.”

New episodes of Naomi premieres on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Unidentified Flying Object” will air on Tuesday, January 18th.