Naomi: “Fallout” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Fallout”, the tenth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The aptly named episode will see Naomi (Kaci Walfall) deal with the aftermath of discovering that her parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) are actually aliens themselves who have used alien technology to protect her from Commander Steel (Brian Brightman). It’s a pretty big revelation, one that will send Naomi on her own journey to find out the truth. In the process, she’ll discover even more secrets that have been kept from her. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on through for the episode photos.

“A LIFE OF LIES – In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are – and that they’ve been lying about it her entire life – Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno. Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fallout” will air on Tuesday, April 26th.

