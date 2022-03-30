Naomi: New Preview Teases Comic-Accurate Twist

The CW has released a preview for “Fallout”, the tenth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is expected to play off of the shocking ending from this week’s “Keep Your Friends Close”, which saw Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and company dealing with the possibility that another alien might be within their midst. As it turns out, there have been two right under Naomi’s nose — her parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar), who used alien technology to protect her from Commander Steel (Brian Brightman).

This is a twist that hadn’t seemed in the cards in earlier episodes, but plays off of how Greg and Jennifer are introduced in the comics. In particular, Greg is originally portrayed as a former soldier of the Rannian army, whose mysterious past led him to Earth and to adopting Naomi with Jennifer. While the start of the show had indicated that Naomi’s parents were human, it certainly seems like there’s more than meets the eye. If Greg and Jennifer do end up being from Rann, that will also complicate things with Dee (Alexander Wraith), who is a member of Rann’s extraterrestrial rivals, the Thanagarians.

“It is a different universe,” Walfall told reporters during a virtual roundtable prior to the show’s debut. “She can’t necessarily call on The Flash. She can’t necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn’t have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She’s navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it’s a different narrative that’s told. It’s a different story that’s told. The show’s kind of lighter, but it’s also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let’s say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fallout” will air on Tuesday, April 26th.