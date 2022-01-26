Naomi Just Introduced a Surprising DC Cosmic Character

The CW’s Naomi is multiple episodes into its debut season, and it is bringing a take on the DC Comics universe that is undeniably unique. The series has been approaching the origin story of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) with fascinating fanfare, while also tying her world to the larger parts of DC Comics. That was especially the case in the series’ most recent episode, which surprised fans with an appearance from one of the longest-running cosmic characters in the DCU. Spoilers for Episode 3 of Naomi, “Zero to Sixty”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Naomi continuing to investigate the specifics surrounding her origin story, as well as the bizarre disk that seems to have a cosmic tie to her. Dee (Alexander Wraith), the Thanagarian who has become Naomi’s mentor in her otherworldly journey, suggested they visit a friend of his named Adam Blake (Chase Anderson), who Dee fought alongside in a supernatural war. Naomi and Dee then visit Adam, who uses his powers to read Naomi’s energy and discover that she is definitely connected to the disc. The situation then got complicated when the military followed them to Adam’s place, and fired off an explosion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/chase_atl/status/1486166178527682566?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For DC fans, the name “Adam Blake” absolutely raised an eyebrow or two, as that is the civilian name of none other than Captain Comet. Created by Julius Schwartz, John Broome, and Carmine Infantino in 1951’s Strange Adventures #9, Captain Comet is one of the first metahuman superheroes in history, and one of the few costumed characters who was introduced in between the Golden and Silver Ages of comics. In his canon, Adam Blake was a Midwestern boy who developed a “metagene” after a comet passed over his head, and used those abilities to become an intergalactic superhero.

Captain Comet quickly became a mainstay of Strange Adventures and other titles, getting so popular that he almost won a poll to become the next Justice League member. Captain Comet continued to have sporadic appearances across DC canon, including as a member of the L.E.G.I.O.N. and R.E.B.E.L.S series, and a major player in the Rann-Thanagar war event. He most recently was reimagined and reintroduced in Grant Morrison’s Action Comics run.

This brief cameo in Naomi marks Captain Comet’s live-action debut, and his most prominent television appearance yet. While it might not be a combination of elements that fans were expecting, it does make sense on a lot of levels. Not only does the tie to Captain Comet subtly build out the superhero part of Naomi’s world, but it certainly makes sense that Adam and Dee would have fought together in the Rann-Thanagarian War.

What do you think of Naomi introducing Captain Comet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Naomi air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.