Naomi” “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman”, the seventh episode of Naomi‘s first season. The episode, which is set to air on March 8th, will explore a bit more about Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious figure whose own alien origins intersect with Naomi’s (Kaci Walfall). While to the residents of Port Oswego, Zumbado is just a used car salesman, he’s actually from the same home world as Naomi, Earth-29 and Akira (Stephanie March) has previously suggested to Naomi that he’s not necessarily a positive figure.

However, last week’s episode, “Homecoming” saw Zumbado rescue Naomi from Dr. Bell (Jennifer Christa Palmer) who tries to use Naomi as an energy source for her experiments and the recently released preview for the upcoming episode sees Naomi ask Zumbado to tell her “everything” about his past on their home world. As for what that past will entail on The CW series, that will be interesting. In the comics, Zumbado is a member of the “Twenty-Nine” on his home world, a group of random people who are given superpowers. In the case of Zumbado, he was a mass murderer who gained his powers mere seconds before he would have died in the electric chair and, once super powered, ends up ruling the planet and targeting Naomi, the only child to be born of the Twenty-Nine.

You can check out the synopsis for "I Am Not a Used Car Salesman" below

“SHOCKING TRUTHS – When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she’s forced to seek help from Zumbado who knows more than Naomi could have imagined. Lisa France directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “I Am Not a Used Car Salesman” will air on March 8th.

