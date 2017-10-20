Aquaman Sporting New Armor In New Set Photos

Aquaman has gotten himself some impressive new threads, if by threads you mean gold plated armor for a costume.

The King of Atlantis was spotted on the set of his self-titled standalone Warner Bros. movie wearing never-before-seen armor. In the shots, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Amber Heard’s Mera are seen emerging from the Australian seas and filming on the beach.

Check out the first tweet below, seeing the two emerging, carrying what looks like it might be some sort of scripture.

Kanaka Maoli King & his Hydrokinetic Queen. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/MrmNvdqVGA — best of jason momoa (@bestofjasonmo) October 20, 2017

The second tweet, embedded below, sees more detailed photos of the new costume, as well as some of the films crew. It’s unclear whether Aquaman and Mera are emerging from the water and marching back into it. In one shot, the actors have dry hair, only to be seen again completely soaked.

I LOVE LIVING AND BEING DEAD AT THE SAME TIME MAN DOWN I REPEAT MAN DOWN #AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/kZuORIMaUD — ﾑ (@SindarOath) October 20, 2017

Clearly, the fan by the Twitter handle @SinderOath is having a good time with it, captioning the tweet, “I love living and being dead at the same time. Man down, I repeat, man down.” Momoa sure has an avid fan base.

Both actors and characters will be featured in Justice League later this year, as the ensemble of DC Comics heroes comes together for the first time on November 17, 2017.

Aquaman hits theaters December 21, 2018.