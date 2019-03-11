New Batman Toy Voice Actor In ‘Shazam!’ Revealed

The latest Shazam! trailer makes it clear that the film is dwelling firmly in the DC Comics movie universe, including some humorous scenes that make sense in the context of a planet with superheroes.

There’s a scene in the clip where the transformed Billy Batson tosses a large Batman doll, which then utters the phrase “I am Batman!” Many fans thought the voice belonged to the seminal Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, but director David Sandberg made it clear that there’s a new person voicing the character.

Star Zachary Levi previously spoke about how the film will embrace its connections to the DC Universe, taking place after the events of Justice League.

“I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi told Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

And though it will be firmly set in the DC Universe, Shazam! will not be influenced by the fans’ reactions to Justice League — for better or for worse.

“It’s such a separate film that I don’t think it changed anything really,” Sandberg told ComicBook.com during our set visit. “It’s very different from Justice League. It’s still the same universe and thing but it just has a very different tone.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

