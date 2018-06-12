‘New Gods’ Fan Art Imagines Orion’s Movie Appearance

As Ava DuVernay prepares to adapt Jack Kirby’s New Gods for the DC Extended Universe, one fan artist is already imagining what Orion, one of the key characters in the epic DC Comics space saga, could look like on the big screen.

Fan artist Datrinti took a shot at imagining what Orion could look like in a DC Films movie and the results are pretty impressive. The artwork takes Jack Kirby’s original design, mutes the colors and creates some texture to the helmet and metal bits, and adds a glowing effect to Orion’s eyes to create a version of the character who seems like he’d be right at home in the DC Extended Universe.

Orion is an important cornerstone to the saga of Apokolips and New Genesis in that he is the second son of Darkseid, but was raised on New Genesis by Highfather. Darkseid and Highfather traded sons – Orion for Scott Free – to forge The Pact, a peace treaty between the two eternally warring planets.

Highfather raised Orion as his own son and taught the child to control his anger. Orion came to love his new home and became one of its staunchest defenders, using the power he inherited from Darkseid to become New Genesis’ fiercest warrior, which earned him the nickname “The Dog of War.”

Orion has been an ally to the heroes of Earth, twice joining the Justice League. The first time was alongside Lightray, another of the New Gods and one of his closest friends from New Genesis. The second time was with Big Barda, a defector from Apokolips who fell in love with Scott Free, who himself would grow up to become the hero and Justice League member Mister Miracle.

DuVarney will direct New Gods for Warner Bros. She is currently writing a draft of the story with Kario Salem. DC Films is still searching for a screenwriter to pen the script.

