New ‘Justice League’ Promo Features Batman

As we get closer and closer to the release of DC’s Justice League we’ll be getting loads of new sneak peaks into the film and behind the scenes footage. One of them you can check out here.

So be sure to follow Warner Brothers Justice League twitter account as they just the other day released another of their #BatmanWeek video. Each one has featured a little bit more about the the caped crusader, some about The Bat as a character and others about Justice Leagues take on the world’s greatest detective.

The latest is a breakdown of everything in Batman/Bruce Wayne’s arsenal from his planes to his cars to his brains. You can check out some of the concept art for one of The Bat’s new vehicles, the Flying Fox, right here.

He protects Gotham with every weapon in his arsenal. #Batman #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/HiZ0jAjjBs — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 2, 2017

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League, out in theaters November 17th, 2017 has a 4.16 out of 5 rating and is number 2 on the Comicbook.com anticipation rating.