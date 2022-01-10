New Peacemaker Clip Explains Importance Of His Logo

We’re just a matter of days away from the three-episode premiere of DC’s Peacemaker, the first television show to be set within the DC Films universe. Set after the events of The Suicide Squad, the series will showcase the wild adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), a pacifist superhero who believes in killing anyone necessary to fulfill his mission. A newly-released clip from HBO Max puts the spotlight on one of the unique quirks of Peacemaker’s mission, as he explains to Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) the importance of having his “dove of peace” logo emblazoned on all of his weapons. As Peacemaker puts it, he’s unable to kill with a weapon that doesn’t have the dove of peace logo — and even resorts to drawing it on with a permanent marker.

https://twitter.com/hbomax/status/1480585232206254082?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Brooks, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited for the Peacemaker HBO Max series? What do you think of its newest clip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Peacemaker is expected to debut on Thursday, January 13th on HBO Max.