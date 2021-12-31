James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Will Have Special Features on HBO Max

After confirming earlier today that “every episode” of Peacemaker will have post-credit scenes, writer/director James Gunn has offered another new nugget of information about his upcoming HBO Max series that will have fans excited. When asked by a fan if there would be special features on a physical media release of Peacemaker, Gunn noted that “You’ll be able to watch special features on HBO Max.” This isn’t entirely out of the ordinary for the streamer, which has included several featurettes and other BTS materials for the original movies that have premiered on the service (like The Suicide Squad), but it’s good to know that the new DC series will also have some.

Picking up from the ending of The Suicide Squad and focusing on John Cena’s metal-helmet wearing hero, Peacemaker will James Gunn’s first foray into television. The first three episodes of the show will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max, with the remaining five episodes arriving weekly after that. Cena is joined in the series by fellow The Suicide Squad cast members Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee plus newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, and Freddie Stroma as DC’s Vigilante.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1476736911586725891

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Other cast members in Peacemaker include Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

What bonus features for Peacemaker are you hoping to see on HBO Max when it premieres? Do you hope that it will eventually get a home media release? Sound off in the comments below.