Nicolas Cage Cast As Superman In Teen Titans Go Movie

It seems Nicolas Cage will finally get to play Superman after all.

Cage has just been cast as Superman in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, where he’ll join fellow new additions Halsey (Wonder Woman) and Lil Yachty (Green Lantern). Cage has been a longtime Superman fan and was even attached to star in the live-action Superman Lives project under Tim Burton. That ultimately never made it to the big screen, but he’ll finally have the chance to suit up in animation (via USA Today).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast,” says executive producer Sam Register.

To put Cage’s fandom into perspective, his son is named Kal-El, and he once owned a pricey and rare issue of the comic series that he eventually sold for $2.1 million. While his live-action portrayal never hit theaters, fans have been plenty intrigued by it, as various photos and interviews even spawned a documentary about what happened to it.

As for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, you can check out the official description below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!