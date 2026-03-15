One Piece Creator Explains Why Netflix’s Live-Action Series Changed So Much for Season 2

One Piece has returned to Netflix with Season 2 of the live-action series, and the creator behind it all explained why the new season changed so much compared to what was seen the first time around. One Piece was already a success as the debut season of the live-action series found a way to properly translate Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series to the real world, but there was even more to see in the second season. With Luffy and the Straw Hats entering the Grand Line, things were about to get much wilder than seen before.

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One Piece: Into the Grand Line makes things much wilder as the Straw Hats head to unique new island locations and meet all kinds of even more unique allies and foes, and series creator Eiichiro Oda revealed during its official companion podcast that the more fantastical elements seen in the new season are part of an “intentional shift” for the team to start getting fans (and Luffy) used to the idea of taking on even more “outlandish” elements in the future.

One Piece Creator Explains Why Season 2 Is Wackier

Courtesy of Netflix

“In Season One, the live-action team was focused on bringing out the human side of the characters instead of leaning into the extreme fantasy elements,” Oda began. “It was about grounding the story in humanity. For Season Two, I told the team that as we proceed with the story in the manga, we need to start unleashing those fantasy elements so Luffy can begin plausibly taking on formidable opponents. We need expose viewers to the more outlandish aspects of the manga now. That’s an intentional shift.”

This shift to including more of the fantastical elements has also helped Oda come to terms with the live-action version of the characters, “After Season One, it’s become easier to get aligned about the characters in live-action. During Season One, I could only imagine the Luffy from the manga so I would give notes like ‘Luffy wouldn’t say or do this‘ during the script stage.” As production continued and Oda saw more of it in action, his view towards the live-action characters changed too.

One Piece’s Live-Action Series Continues to Change

Courtesy of Netflix

“When I saw what was actually filmed, I realized Iñaki’s Luffy can actually pull it off,” Oda continued. “So after Season One, we have a better idea of what [Iñaki’s] Luffy can say and do. Or what [his] Luffy shouldn’t say or do. Now we have a common language about [his] Luffy, which really helps.” But as One Piece changes even more in the live-action series, the shift towards the bigger elements of the original has been a huge hit with fans thus far.

The second season of the series makes some changes to how these same arcs went in the original One Piece manga, and Oda has some highlights too such as Luffy’s big singing scene with Laboon. But that’s only a balance that could happen by maintaining that realistic quality of the first one while allowing more of the wacky spirit of the original to make its way through. With Season 3 now in production, we’ll have to see what’s next.

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