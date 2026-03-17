Cillian Murphy Addresses Potential Marvel or DC Villain Casting [Exclusive]

Comic book adaptations may not be as big of a box office draw as they were in the 2010s (2025 was arguably the year the superhero movie bubble burst), but a look at the upcoming film slate shows they aren’t going away anytime soon. Marvel Studios is in the midst of figuring out its next saga after Avengers: Secret Wars, and DC Studios now has its own shared universe in full swing with multiple films and shows in development. With all of the superhero-related projects on the way, there’s no shortage of roles available, meaning it’s become a pastime for fans to list their favorite choices for certain characters. Oscar winner Cillian Murphy’s name comes up a lot when discussing comic book roles, and he’s now addressed a potential return to the genre.

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Speaking with ComicBook while promoting his new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (premiering on Netflix on March 20th), Murphy was asked about constantly being fan cast for a multitude of Marvel and DC villains. “I’m not on the internet, so people do tell me, but I guess it’s very flattering. But all untrue,” he said, debunking any rumors out there suggesting he’s been cast in something.

Murphy’s Peaky Blinders co-star Rebecca Ferguson then asked if he’d be open to taking on such a role. “Well, I have … I mean, I have done the comic book villain also, so I feel like I’ve done that, you know?” Murphy said.

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Will Cillian Murphy Star in Another Comic Book Movie?

In his response to Ferguson’s question, Murphy is obviously alluding to his role as Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. After serving as one of the main villains in Batman Begins, Murphy made cameos in the final two films and hasn’t appeared in a Marvel or DC movie since. Based on his comments, it doesn’t seem as if he’s all that interested in returning to the superhero genre. He clearly doesn’t have anything against franchise work (he’s set to reprise his role as Emmett in A Quiet Place Part III), but he would rather look for new ways to challenge himself as an actor than retread familiar territory.

For Murphy, the main appeal of appearing in the Dark Knight trilogy likely wasn’t the opportunity to star in comic book movies, it was the opportunity to collaborate with Christopher Nolan. Nolan is one of his generation’s singular filmmaking voices with a distinct style and approach that elevates any project he makes. Most actors would be interested in working with him regardless of the genre. Though Nolan has stepped away from superhero movies himself, there are still respected auteurs operating in that realm (James Gunn, Ryan Coogler), so perhaps Murphy would be willing to play another comic book character if it meant starring for a premier director.

Whether or not Murphy ever plays another comic book character will probably depend on the pitch. If the role in question is different enough from Scarecrow, allowing Murphy to tap into a different side of his range and play a villain from a different perspective, he could be open to it. Obviously, playing a hero would be a change of pace from Scarecrow, though that comes with the prospect of a multi-film commitment that might not be so appealing to someone like Murphy. If he’s locked into an extended contract and called upon to continuously reprise a role, it could prevent him from pursuing other creative endeavors.

Murphy is a very gifted actor who’s already demonstrated his knack for playing villains; he left a memorable impression on viewers in Batman Begins, delivering a suitably creepy performance as Jonathan Crane. But he could also be a strong fit for a well-meaning, noble hero, so it would be a treat to see him lend his talents to another comic book character. If that never comes to pass, it’ll be disappointing for fans of the genre, but at least we’ll always have Scarecrow.

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