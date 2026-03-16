22 Years Later, GameCube Game Lives on With Switch Remake

It’s March 16, which means it is the 22-year anniversary of a sometimes forgotten Nintendo GameCube exclusive game. Better yet, Nintendo fans can celebrate this anniversary by playing a remake of this nostalgic classic, as a remake is available on Switch and playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. The remake is also available on PC and other console platforms as well, but for obvious reasons, it is Nintendo fans who are going to be the most interested in this classic.

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More specifically, 22 years ago, on this very day, Marvelous Interactive and Natsume Inc combined to release Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, at least in the United States. In Japan, the game was released a year earlier. Then, in 2023, a remake of this game, called Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, was released on June 27 for Switch and other platforms. Unfortunately, the remake is not quite as good, but it is comparable and accessible, unlike the original.

2003/2004 GameCube Exclusive Game

While Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life eventually came to the PS2, it was notably a GamCube exclusive when it released, and a pretty decent one at that. To this end, upon release, it earned a 79 on Metacritic, a solid return for the series at large, Story of Seasons, which dates back to 1996’s Harvest Moon. Meanwhile, the remake boasts a 72 on Metacritic.

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In 2026, what makes both the original and its remake unique is that most farming life sims are time-capsuled to a specific part of a character’s life; Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life unravels over the course of a lifetime, from a new farmer, to a husband, to a parent, to old age. There are other games that use a similar time mechanic, but not really within this specific genre, which makes Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life stick out from modern farming life sims, which are now plentiful. Back in 2003, the series was very niche, but thanks to Stardew Valley’s massive mainstream success, this type of game is now a dime a dozen.

Meanwhile, compared to other games in the same series before it, there is more focus on ranching rather than just farming for those who prefer this part of farm life more. All of this is to say, while the farming sim genre has become saturated with many games copying each other, Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life feels unique. It felt unique in the early 2000s, and it still feels unique, despite this saturation, 22 years later, thanks to some unique mechanics and different flavoring.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.