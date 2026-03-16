New Xbox Game Pass Game Called an “11/10” by Legend of Zelda Fans

A new Xbox Game Pass day one game has been hailed as “indie game of the year” by some subscribers. The game in question has been available on PC since 2024, but only came to Xbox consoles — Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — this month, and the moment it did, it was made available via Xbox Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

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While many Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been busy with a great third-person shooter that was recently added, some are getting around to checking out Minishoot‘ Adventures, and it appears those who have checked out this indie game are really enjoying it. To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page for the past several days is a post dedicated to the game and praising it.

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“Indie Game of the Year”

“Can I just say, this has to be indie game of the year,” reads the title post of the game. “This game is a solid pull for Game Pass. Literally old school Zelda but with an airplane.I know that sounds strange, but trust me, this game is a GEM. Best thing I’ve played in 2026 so far. 11/10 experience.”

Of course, a random opinion from one Xbox Game Pass subscriber is not that noteworthy, but the popularity of the posts confirms they are not alone in praise for Minishoot‘ Adventures.

“I’ve been pretty addicted to it. I play it a little bit every day,” reads the top comment. “It reminds me a lot of old Zelda games.” Another comment adds: “Insanely good game, I loved it so much I started a second playthrough after I finished the first one 100%.”

If you are familiar with Minishoot’ Adventures, all of this praise is actually not that surprising. The $15 game has the highest rating possible a game can earn on Steam, an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. This is the result of a 97% approval rating after 3,535 user reviews. It also has a near-perfect user review score on the Xbox Store.

Old-School Soul

For those just learning about Minishoot Adventures, it is an old-school-style game that blends open-ended exploration of a handcrafted world and twin-stick top-down shooter gameplay. And as Xbox Game Pass subscribers noted above, it does share some similarities with old-school Legend of Zelda games.

On average, the new Xbox Game Pass game is about 7 to 12 hours long, with variance coming down to skill level, playstyle, and completion rate.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.