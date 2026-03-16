Every Original Avenger, Ranked by Importance in 2026

The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. They’ve protected the world from countless threats of all manner and size, from cosmic to local. More than any other team, they’ve come to embody Marvel’s constant strive forward, always changing their roster and rearranging to find the best heroes for the stories they need to tell. The Avengers are ever evolving, and while some heroes are considered more mainstay than others, there’s no definitive Avengers roster. Everyone has their favorite era for the team, but as great as some of them are, the team wouldn’t exist at all without the very first time they came together.

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The first Avengers have gone through a lot since they founded this classic team, and today, we’re going to examine exactly which ones have retained that level of importance. We’re taking a look at the founding Avengers and ranking them based on how important they are in 2026. To be clear, we are defining importance by a mixture of how impactful their legacy is and how much they are doing in comics right now. Every one of these heroes is essential to the development of the Marvel Universe, but which ones have retained that status in our current year? To answer that question, let’s jump right into it.

6) Thor

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Before the pitchforks come out, I have a very good reason for putting Thor last. Technically, as of the ending of Immortal Thor, he never existed. His history was wiped away, and he was entirely replaced in everyone’s minds by Beta Ray Bill. Bill took Thor’s spot as a founding Avenger after his death, and now, Thor exists only as a memory that the other Asgardians share. He was reincarnated as Sigurd Jarlson, a normal human man, but the divinity of Thor is no longer here. It was never here, in fact, so I don’t know why I’m talking about a Norse god in an Avengers list. Let’s just move on.

5) Wasp

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Janet Van Dyne, unfortunately, hasn’t done much in 2026 as of yet. She is an essential character, having literally chosen the Avengers’ name and served as one of their greatest chairpeople. She’s someone that everyone in the superhero community can turn to when they need guidance, and she’s served as a mentor to plenty of heroes, such as her step-daughter, the other Wasp. Unfortunately, Wasp has always been at her best when she’s on the Avengers, and she hasn’t been a member of the main roster for years at this point. As much as it pains me, Wasp has to sit at fifth place for right now. Hopefully, they will give her something to handle soon.

4) Hank Pym

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Hank Pym is a character with a complicated legacy. No matter what he does, he’s never been able to escape the wife-beater allegations. Nor the supervillain allegations, which only get worse with each mental breakdown and new version of Ultron that pops up. There’s no denying that Hank is responsible for one of Marvel’s greatest villains, and, inadvertently, one of their greatest heroes in Vision. While Hank himself has yet to appear in much of anything, his legacy from creating those two alone nets him this spot on the list. Every time those characters show up, it’s all thanks to Hank.

3) Beta Ray Bill

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As discussed before, the incredible spell cast at the end of Immortal Thor replaced everyone’s memories of Thor with those of Beta Ray Bill. The Mighty Beta Ray Bill has been a legend ever since the beginning of his career, wielding a magic weapon modeled after Norse mythology. He’s stood at the head of some of Marvel’s best events, and is considered one of the three “main” Avengers alongside Captain America and Iron Man. He’s their de facto powerhouse and lets everyone know that you can’t mess with the wielder of Stormbreaker. Most recently, Bill helped Storm fight against numerous other Thunder Gods. The only thing stopping him from being higher is that he isn’t in his own ongoing, for whatever reason. We need another Mighty Beta Ray Bill volume now!

2) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is, of course, the Strongest One There Is, and while he quit the Avengers almost as quickly as he joined them, he’s still one of their most important members. As of right now, the Hulk is gearing up to be a threat to the entire Marvel Universe, as the Eldest, daughter of the Mother of Horrors, has taken control of his body. The original Hulk is buried in the Hulkscape, while Bruce Banner has turned his back on that life. Eldest’s Hulk is the King of Monsters and is ready to literally declare war on God. This is a threat that Marvel’s heroes are definitely going to need to take care of soon, or there won’t be a later to do it.

1) Iron Man

Tony Stark is one of the three “core” Avengers, and has been on the team more than almost anyone else. He’s the only founding member to have been on the most recent incarnation of the team, and is also leading his own new ongoing series. Heck, he’s even set to appear in Infernal Hulk in just a few issues. Iron Man is the de facto tech guy who everyone turns to when they need help, and he’s built more suits and power upgrades for people than anyone can count. Tony is one of the cornerstones of the Marvel superhero community, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Which Avenger do you think is most important in the modern age? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!