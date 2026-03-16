Cartoon Network Classic Teases First Look at Revival With Original Creator (& It’s Coming Soon)

Regular Show is on the works on a brand new revival with the original creator behind it all, and it seems like the first look at the Cartoon Network classic’s return is coming our way soon. Cartoon Network has been in the works on bringing back some of their most classic franchises with new projects in the future, and many of them feature the original creators coming back for the next iteration of their works. One of the most interesting of the bunch has to be the new Regular Show series.

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A new Regular Show series was first announced to be in the works back in 2024, but Cartoon Network themselves have not revealed much about what to expect from the next era of the franchise. But with series creator J.G. Quintel making an appearance during WonderCon 2026 as part of a special Q&A panel on March 27th, it’s also being teased that the panel “may also offer a glimpse into the new series coming soon.” So fans really need to pay attention.

What to Know for Regular Show’s New Revival

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network first announced J.G. Quintel was returning for a new Regular Show series back in 2024, but concrete details about the new show has yet to be revealed. It’s yet to be confirmed whether this is going to serve as a sequel to the original series, or is just a full revival, but it’s going to feature a return from the original voice cast as revealed through the stars’ various teases. But a full confirmation of that cast has not been made official by Cartoon Network themselves at this time. It’s all being kept under wraps.

Regular Show: Lost Tapes has been the rumored title of the new revival series, and reported release windows in international territories as early as May 2026. If Quintel is truly going to reveal new details about this revival series for the first time, it’s going to be the first official confirmation of any details at all. Whether or not the creator reveals a first look at the new series itself, any details would go a long way with fans at the moment. Especially if it’s coming this year.

Is Regular Show Going to Ruin the Original Ending?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show is one of the rare Cartoon Network series that got to have a full series finale, and with that final episode capped off years’ worth of stories for Mordecai and Rigby. One of the big worries fans have about the revival is potentially ruining what happened in that original ending, but Rigby voice star William Salyers revealed that he’s no longer worried in that regard given how the new show “theoretically” didn’t undo the original ending, “Theoretically, something that fans have said to me, and it echoed my own concern before I knew anything about it,” Salyers began.

“I mostly didn’t want to ruin what I thought was one of the best endings of a series that I had anything to do with or not,” Salyers continued. “I thought the actors ended it on a brilliant note. That was my first thought, that I hope they don’t undo that. And… theoretically, they do not.” With that in mind, it makes the aspect of getting the first look at Regular Show‘s new revival all the more exciting.

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