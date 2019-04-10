Nightwing Channels Indiana Jones in New GEGGHEAD Video

The guys at GEGGHEAD are constantly releasing fun content, including hilarious videos that will appeal to any DC or pop culture fans with a sense of humor. Their latest video is a short but sweet sketch titled “Raiders of the Lost Nightwing,” and it features the DC hero running for his life with a classic Raiders of the Lost Ark backdrop. Someone give Jon Lee Brody an award for that pratfall!

This isn’t the first time Brody’s Nightwing has demonstrated his running skills. Earlier this year, he wanted his followers to know just how quick he could run in a Fast AF video.

“I know a thing or two about being fast,” Nightwing previously proclaimed. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he was fast enought take on the infamous boulder from Indiana Jones’ past.

“A metaphor for how Nightwing feels when he’s trying to get out of Batman’s shadow. Or when he’s trying to get out of debt,” the new video’s YouTube description reads.

GEGGHEAD is full of silly content like this. The group was founded by Brody, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Clare Grant, and focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!”

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, previously spoke with Comicbook.com about how he has “always loved Nightwing,” and how fans can expect to see plenty more of him as the character in the future alongside Prinze Jr.’s Red Hood.

“You haven’t seen the last of the odd couplings of Nightwing and Red Hood!,” he teased.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

It was recently announced that Prinze Jr. was cast as a lead in the new Nancy Drew pilot from The CW. You can also catch him at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago this week. You can find out information about his photo ops and signings here.

Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

