‘Nightwing’ Director Makes It Clear He Has No Plans To Leave His DC Movie

The recent shakeup on Batgirl has left some questioning if DC’s Nightwing will meet a similar fate, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Nightwing will be directed by Chris McKay (LEGO Batman), and fans recently got a small update on the film’s progress. A new report though said that the film wasn’t a priority for the studio, and Joss Whedon departing Batgirl left one fan thinking McKay could be next. The director quickly shot that down, however, saying “I’m pretty sure WB are going to have to fire me if they want me to leave Nightwing…..”

While Batgirl is in limbo, it appears McKay is not going anywhere.

McKay recently shared an update on the film, and also made sure to warn fans that the project isn’t right around the corner by any stretch.

“The update is: The first draft of the script is nearly done… but we are taking our time with this movie. It will be a long process.”

While details on the film’s tone and plot are scarce, McKay has given fans a small idea of what to expect.

“It’s gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion,” McKay said. “It’s gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it’s gonna be a lot.”

The internet has plenty of candidates for the Nightwing role, but at this point, they are probably just wanting the movie to become a reality more than favoring any particular actor. Warner Bros. has announced plenty of films, but fans are somewhat unsure how many of them will actually make it to the big screen.

Next up for the DCEU is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. After that, it’s time for Nightwing, which is scheduled for release February 1, 2019. Shazam! follows on April 5, 2019, and an untitled Justice League sequel is on the schedule for June 15, 2019. Other projects in development include the Joker Origin Movie, Suicide Squad 2, and Wonder Woman 2.