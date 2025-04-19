Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Give Free Mystery Gift Code for Limited Time

The Pokemon Company has released a new free Mystery Gift code distribution for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. These reward the player with free goodies, sometimes containing helpful items or rare Pokemon. Each Mystery Gift code can be redeemed once and are only available for a limited time. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet players don’t want to miss out on these and should use them as soon as they are released. Once the Mystery Gift has expired, it will no longer be valid and cannot be used. The current Mystery Gift gives players one of the best competitive Pokemon and is the easiest way to get this starter Pokemon, one even used by Ash Ketchum.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Mystery Gift code rewards players with a Rillaboom. Using the code R1LLABOOM2024TW before July 31st will get players this Pokemon. This isn’t any old Rillaboom, it is one used by Wei Chyr to win the 2024 Championships in Taiwan. What makes this Rillaboom special is the set Chry runs on it, which deviates from the standard set.

pokemon scarlet & violet rillaboom mystery gift.

This Rillaboom has its Hidden Ability, Grassy Surge, which is typical of most Rillaboom. However, its items and moves are what make it stand out. It runs the Choice Band item instead of the Assault Vest, and its four moves are Grassy Glide, Wood Hammer, U-turn, and High Horsepower.

Most Rillaboom uses the Assault Vest item to boost up its already incredible natural bulk. Instead, Chry’s Choice Band lets it lean into its offensive potential by boosting every physical attack it uses. This comes at the cost of locking into a single move, but the power makes this trade-off worth it.

Chyr does use many standard moves for Rillaboom. Grassy Glide is a must considering its priority and power once Grassy Terrain is set up. This lets Rillaboom ignore its slow-speed stat and often go first. Unless the opponent has a way to get rid of Grassy Terrain or a priority move of their own, Rillaboom is usually guaranteed to act first.

High Horsepower and Wood Hammer are the traditional hard-hitting moves favored by Rillaboom players. These let Rillaboom hit Fire-type Pokemon that normally resist it, or deliver a powerful Grass-type move with STAB. The Choice Band further powers these up.

pokemon scarlet & Violet mystery gift.

Lastly, U-turn is another common move for Rillaboom. With the Choice Band, this normally weak attack is stronger. U-turn is often chosen for its ability to pivot Rillaboom out and let it hit opposing Grass-type Pokemon that normally resist Rillaboom’s other moves.

The main thing missing from Chyr’s Rillaboom is Fake Out. This is one of the best moves in the game. It doesn’t do much damage, but almost always goes first and causes the Pokemon it hits to flinch, preventing it from moving. With U-turn and Fake Out, Rillaboom is normally able to switch in and out with ease and keep Pokemon from moving, especially if paired with Incineroar.

Players have until July 31st to use this Mystery Gift code in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to claim Wei Chyr’s Rillaboom. Anyone looking to get into competitive Pokemon will want to consider using Rillaboom, and this one is all ready to go.