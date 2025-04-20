Canceled Shonen Jump Series to Return With Special Finale Chapter

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has brought another of its major series to an end, but it will be returning from its early cancellation with a special extra chapter helping to give it all a more complete ending. Shonen Jump is about to kick off a new wave of changes over the Spring as it is ready to introduce some new series to the line up for the first time in a few months. But with new series coming to the magazine, it means that some of the others currently running will need to come to an end to make space for these new stories.

To make that space, it either means that a Shonen Jump series will come to its natural end or one that has been cancelled either. That’s unfortunately the case for Ken Wakui’s Astro Royale, which has officially come to an end with Chapter 50 of the series after only a year from when it first kicked off its serialization. But while this is the end of the series in the magazine, there is some hope for a more full ending with one extra special chapter still on the way later.

Shueisha

Astro Royale Canceled After One Year

Astro Royale has officially come to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after a year of serialization, and with 50 chapters under its belt. But while the series has officially ended much earlier than fans of the series might have ever hoped, it has also been announced that the final volume of the manga will be hitting shelves in Japan on July 4th. This final volume of the series (the sixth in the manga overall) will also be including a special 19 page long epilogue for the story that will help to flesh out the ending a little bit more than seen in the final chapter.

Fans of Astro Royale had unfortunately seen this ending coming. While Wakui’s manga got a year long run with Shonen Jump (much longer than many of the series that are cancelled early into their serialization), the last few months of the series had really started speeding through its story developments. Major events that really seemed like they would have been a part of a much longer endgame story started to emerge, and now it’s clear why as Wakui was trying to bring the series to as much of a conclusion as he could under these circumstances.

Shueisha

Why Did Astro Royale End?

Shonen Jump will be kicking off a new wave of shake ups, and unfortunately it means series like Astro Royale are going to be ending. The series itself hasn’t been making waves with fans, and had a year to find its footing. That’s a lot longer than some series used to get, and that means that Shueisha’s editorial department is going to try to find a new icon with other potential series. It’s a shame, but that’s the nature of the business.

50 chapters is nothing to scoff at, but Shonen Jump just might be getting more aggressive in trying to find new hits. After losing so many of its longer franchises in the last couple of years (with four major series ending in the last two years alone), Shonen Jump is trying its best to make a foothold with either what they have now or other new releases. And it seems like that strategy is to bring in more of these newer titles with the hopes of something sparking an interest with fans sooner rather than later.