Xbox Fans Receive Free Microsoft Store Credit

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users are receiving free Microsoft Store credit for doing absolutely nothing. That said, it appears the giveaway is both limited and random, though many Xbox users are reporting being on the receiving end of the new Microsoft Store giveaway. This isn’t the first time Xbox has done something like this, and this time it is giving away $10, which is more than some of the more recent giveaways.

As a post over on Reddit notes, Microsoft is sending Xbox users free gift cards worth $10 via inbox. Right now, it is unclear if this is limited to the Xbox App. In other words, it is not entirely clear whether winners are only being contacted via the Xbox App, or whether the giveaways are also being sent via email or via console inbox. To this end, those interested should check all three to see if they have received the free gift card in question.

The gift card can be used how Xbox users would like, and it comes at a perfect time. As the alert notes itself, the Xbox Spring Sale is currently live, and it features some substantial discounts on Xbox 360 games, Xbox One games, and Xbox Series X games.

It is important to note that in order to receive these type of offers you need to allow for promotional emails and messages in your account settings. Further, it is also important to note this offer is limited to the United States.

It is unclear if this promotion is still running and more gift cards will be sent out or whether it is complete. Unfortunately, Microsoft has not said a peep about the promotion so there are no details on it. This may sound odd, but this is typically its MO when it comes to these type of promotions, probably because they are not universal, and thus there would be outcry from the many Xbox users not chosen if Microsoft did decide to promote it.

