DC Is Letting Fans Vote on Nightwing's Puppy's Name

✖

DC's Infinite Frontier publishing initiative is now in full swing, and it's bringing some gradual updates to some of our favorite heroes and villains. That has especially been the case within the pages of Nightwing, with the series' new creative team of Tom Taylor and Bruno Renaldo bringing a fresh take on the world of Dick Grayson. That has included the debut of an adorable and unexpected sidekick for Nightwing, a three-legged puppy that he rescued in the series' most recent issue. In canon, the dog does not currently have a name — and DC wants fans' help in changing that. The publisher recently unveiled a poll to have fans vote on their favorite potential name for the puppy. The options for the poll include Haley, Shadow, Blue, and Hope.

Nightwing’s 3-legged puppy needs a name! Head over to the DC Community to vote on your favorite: https://t.co/N9ZXRx4JKW #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/9Gfhzd0RC8 — DC (@DCComics) March 23, 2021

In order to cast your vote, you need to be a member of DC's DC Universe Infinite subscription service, and you have until Tuesday, March 30th to vote. While each fan can only vote once, fans do have the opportunity to change their vote up until the poll actually closes.

The fan vote on Nightwing's puppy's name is just the latest example of the series' new and ambitious path for Dick Grayson, one that the creative team has been excited to bring to life.

“Despite, awkwardly, killing him twice (in Injustice and DCeased),” Taylor said in a statement when the new team was first announced. “I'm a huge Nightwing fan. And I couldn't be more excited to take on a hero I’ve always considered a DC A-lister. Our series is about showing that. It’s about putting Dick Grayson back on that pedestal where he belongs. It’s also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way. Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue.”

“I’m not holding anything back from this project,” said Redondo. “Nightwing means kinetic potential, evolution, and a positive assertiveness more than any other character I’ve worked on...and that’s the kind of hero we all need right now. Working with Tom on Nightwing is the perfect evolution for us as a team! We have incredible ideas for Dick Grayson’s new adventures.”

“This is the perfect time for a Nightwing story,” Taylor said. “It’s the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good standing with the underrepresented, and pushing back against corruption and greed.”

What name would you pick for Nightwing's puppy sidekick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!