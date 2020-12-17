DC Reveals New Nightwing Team

✖

It took a while but Dick Grayson is finally back in the black and blue and patrolling the streets of Bludhaven once more as Nightwing, and the future looks even brighter. Today DC announced the new creative team that will take over the Nightwing book after Future State concludes, and it is none other than the former Suicide Squad team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo. The best part is that when the book returns another Gotham favorite will also be in the mix, as Batgirl will be an instrumental part of the story, as they seek to protect Bludhaven even when the person in power might be actively working against them, and it all starts in March of 2021.

“Despite, awkwardly, killing him twice (in Injustice and DCeased),” Taylor said. “I'm a huge Nightwing fan. And I couldn't be more excited to take on a hero I’ve always considered a DC A-lister. Our series is about showing that. It’s about putting Dick Grayson back on that pedestal where he belongs.”

“It’s also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way,” Taylor said. “Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue.”

For context, when the run starts Bludhaven has elected a new mayor, and they happen to have the last name Zucco. That would typically be bad news for the city, but not everything is as it seems, and Nightwing asks for Batgirl's help in investigating the new Mayor who also bears the name of the man who killed his parents. The details that come from that investigation will have huge ripple effects and DC says it will fundamentally change the hero.

You can see some of Redondo's artwork for the series above and below, and he couldn't be more thrilled about working on the character.

“I’m not holding anything back from this project,” said Redondo. “Nightwing means kinetic potential, evolution, and a positive assertiveness more than any other character I’ve worked on...and that’s the kind of hero we all need right now. Working with Tom on Nightwing is the perfect evolution for us as a team! We have incredible ideas for Dick Grayson’s new adventures.”

The new series also introduced a potential new sidekick for Grayson in the form of a three-legged puppy that he saves from harm while on patrol. As you can see in the artwork, a group of jerks threaten the puppy and Nightwing takes them out with precision. He then takes his glove off and the puppy nibbles his hand. He pets her and then takes her with him, and if she doesn't become his little buddy in this book I'm going to riot.

“This is the perfect time for a Nightwing story,” concluded Taylor. “It’s the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good standing with the underrepresented, and pushing back against corruption and greed.”

It all kicks off on March 16th in Nightwing #78, which will be written by Taylor, drawn by Redondo, colored by Adriano Lucas, lettered by Wes Abbott, and edited by Jessica Chrn. It will also feature a variant cover by Skan.

