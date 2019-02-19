There’s No New ‘Arrow’ or ‘Black Lightning’ Tonight

Mondays are always rough, but for fans of The CW‘s Arrow and Black Lightning we’re about to make it a little rougher. There’s not a new episode of either show airing tonight.

As has become normal for The CW’s programming in mid-February, all of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired superhero shows — Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Supergirl — are on a short hiatus until the first week of March. The brief break echoes a similar hiatus last February when the shows went on pause due to NBC’s broadcast of The Olympics, though this time without a major sporting event for people to tune into, it appears that the shows are simply taking a break, giving a bit of breathing room before the shows start ramping up for the end of their seasons later this year.

For fans of Arrow, that might actually be a good thing. Last week’s “Star City Slayer” dropped a major bomb on viewers, revealing in the final moments of the episode that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) is pregnant while the final flash forward of the night revealed that that baby grows up to be Mia/Blackstar (Katherine McNamara) in the 2040 timeline.

It’s a huge reveal that has left fans with a mix of excitement and curiosity. Fans have long wanted Oliver and Felicity to have a child — the fandom refers to this as the “Olicity baby” — but with Star City not looking so great in 2040, not to mention that Felicity is supposedly dead in the future, fans have a ton of questions. Fortunately, it seems like there will be more answers coming, some of them pretty surprising.

“Oh god, just thinking back, there are too many to count,” she said. “But I’m in Episode 13 (which aired Monday, Feb. 11) 14 and 15 as well, and there are multiple bombshells dropped from this point forward,” McNamara told TV Line. “What you saw at the end of the 150th episode [with Mia and Connor Hawke locating the decrepit bunker] is just the beginning. It’s the tip of the iceberg. Actually, this coming Monday is a huge episode for the future storyline. There’s at least one massive bomb drop this Monday.”

And fans will have a little bit of time to ponder what else may be coming when it comes to Arrow‘s secrets as well as the challenges Black Lightning and his family face with Tobias Whale in Freeland. Arrow and Black Lightning are not set to return to The CW until the first week of March. Arrow will return on March 4th with “Brothers & Sisters”, and episode which will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) attempt to bond with this newfound half-sister Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Black Lightning will also return on March 4th with “The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin.”

Are you bummed that Arrow and Black Lightning are taking a break for the next two weeks? Let us know in the comments below.