There's No New Episode of The Flash Tonight

✖

The Flash has been a bit of a whirlwind thus far in Season 7 with Barry Allen/The Flash losing his power, getting it back, and then having to deal with the threat of mysterious new Forces created when the Speed Force was brought back to life. Last week on The CW series, Team Flash was able to finally work things out with the Speed, Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, closing that chapter of the story, but another chapter of The Flash's overall story is about to come to an end as well. As was announced last month, Carlos Valdes is leaving the series this season and the next episode of The Flash will see Valdes' Cisco Ramon say goodbye to the team. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how the series sends Cisco off. There is not a new episode of The Flash tonight. "Good-Bye Vibrations" will air next week on Tuesday, June 8th.

Instead of a new episode of The Flash tonight, The CW is re-airing last week's episode of Superman & Lois, "Man of Steel". That episode had some major reveals about who The Stranger/Captain Luthor (Wole Parks) really is and revealed a bit more about why he's so convinced that Superman is going to end up destroying this world much as the Superman he knew destroyed his.

When The Flash does return on June 8th with "Good-Bey Vibrations", the episode will see Cisco and Kamila (Victoria Park) tell their friends that they are leaving Central City as well as see Team Flash come together to take on a new version of an old threat -- one last mission for the original Team Flash, as it were, before things change forever. You can check out the synopsis for the episode for yourself below.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

According to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, even with both Cavanagh and Valdes leaving the series, the door will remain open for return appearances.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

As for the episode itself, Danielle Panabaker has previously described episode 12 as one of her favorites and teased that the episode will be a bit heartbreaking for fans as well.

"Episode 12 is one of my favorites this season -- and one of the hardest," Panabaker recently told TVLine. "It's a great Barry/Cisco/Caitlin storyline, and I'm excited for fans to see that one. But I think it will break their heart a little bit, too."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Good-Bye Vibrations" airs June 8th.