The Flash Star Teases "Heartbreaking" Upcoming Season 7 Storyline

Last week on The Flash, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) was hit with a stunning betrayal when Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) betrayed his trust and killed Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia). It was a difficult and painful moment, given how close Barry has been with the Speed Force, but it sounds like the speedster -- along with the rest of the original Team Flash trio Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) -- have an even more painful story coming up. According to Panabaker, the twelfth episode of the current, seventh season will be a heartbreaker for fans.

"Episode 12 is one of my favorites this season -- and one of the hardest," Panabaker recently told TVLine. "It's a great Barry/Cisco/Caitlin storyline, and I'm excited for fans to see that one. But I think it will break their heart a little bit, too."

While Panabaker doesn't reveal any details about that heartbreaking story, it is possible that it could be connected to Valdes’ impending exit from the long-running The CW series. Last week it was announced that both Tom Cavanagh and Valdes, both original cast members of The Flash, will exit the Arrowverse series after the current seventh season. Cavanagh, who has played various incarnations of Harrison Wells as well as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, has already ended his series regular run and is now appearing as a special guest star. Valdes reportedly will end his run with an appearance in the Season 7 finale and while Episode 12 isn't the finale, the episode's story could set up elements that ultimately lead to Valdes' departure as Cisco.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement when both departures were announced. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

As for Panabaker’s Caitlin, she is already going to be dealing with a major status quo change leading up to Episode 12. In addition to Barry dealing with Speed Force Nora’s betrayal, the team lost a member when Frost (also Panabaker) was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her crimes as Killer Frost.

"I'm really glad that they're telling this storyline," Panabaker said. "It's important that Frost is held accountable for the things she did. And I know she's tried to do a lot of good things to outweigh the bad things that she's done, but I loved reading this script and I loved bringing it to life."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.