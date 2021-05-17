The Flash: Cisco Says Farewell in "Good-Bye Vibrations" Synopsis

✖

Earlier this month it was announced that two of The Flash's original cast members, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, would be leaving the series after the current seventh season. While Cavanagh, who plays various incarnations of Harrison Wells including "Timeless" Wells, has already ended his series regular run, last week's episode "Timeless" introduced the avenue for Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon/Vibe, to depart when Cisco and Kamila (Victoria Park) decided they needed to leave Central City. Now, The CW has released the synopsis for "Good-Bye Vibrations", revealing that the pair will tell Team Flash of their plans in the upcoming twelfth episode of the season set to air on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to the synopsis, the episode will see Cisco and Kamila tell their friends that they are leaving Central City but Team Flash won't have much time to process with the city in danger from a new version of an old threat. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

According to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, even with both Cavanagh and Valdes leaving the series, the door will remain open for return appearances.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

As for the episode itself, Danielle Panabaker has previously described episode 12 as one of her favorites and teased that the episode will be a bit heartbreaking for fans as well.

"Episode 12 is one of my favorites this season -- and one of the hardest," Panabaker recently told TVLine. "It's a great Barry/Cisco/Caitlin storyline, and I'm excited for fans to see that one. But I think it will break their heart a little bit, too."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Good-Bye Vibrations" airs June 1st.